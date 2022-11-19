Hero Electric Announces One Race & Tour of Karnataka

Hero Electric announces the first edition of ‘One Race’ and the eighth edition of the Tour of Karnataka in Bangalore today. Hero Electric also unveiled Optima E5, the award prize for the male and female winners of the half marathon.

Over the years, Bangalore has witnessed a resurgence in marathons and running events as fitness and well-being become a priority for urban dwellers, who are becoming more health conscious and aware of the importance of a clean environment. It is Hero Electric’s first edition of ‘One Race’ in Bengaluru and its third-year association with Tour of Karnataka. Moreover, it highlights the mission of ‘No Emission' and promotes electric mobility to curb air pollution and build a sustainable environment.

TOK is a cycling tour conducted by Cadence90 every year in November. Spread over four days, cyclists ride through scenic, serene routes of Karnataka and soak in its beauty. Cyclists challenge themselves across different terrains (mountains, coastal) and weather conditions while experiencing local traditions and culture. The 8th edition of TOK starts on November 22, 2022, with 106 riders and this growing tribe of TOK cyclists will ride a distance of 523 km.

The first edition of the Bangalore race is scheduled to be in February 2023, and registrations for the run will be open for individuals who can register by visiting the One Race official website. The Bangalore run will consist of 5 KM, 10km, and the most popular Half Marathon race and will be flagged off by Indian actress Gul Panag.

She is a half-marathon runner, a biker, and a certified pilot. A health activist and fitness advocate Gul Panag co-founded the health, and fitness startup MobieFit in 2017. Hero Electric has been successful in organizing multi-city editions of half marathons in North India that began in the year 2016.