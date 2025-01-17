Mazda CX-80 Crowned Best in Class Large SUV by Euro NCAP

17/01/2025

The all-new Mazda CX-80 has been named Best in Class Large SUV by Euro NCAP, reinforcing Mazda’s commitment to safety and innovation.

Among 44 vehicles tested in 2024, the CX-80 outperformed its rivals, including the Audi Q6 e-tron, with top scores across key safety parameters. It achieved 92% in Adult Occupancy, excelling in Lateral and Rear Impact tests, along with an 88% Child Occupancy score, ensuring high protection for young passengers. Additionally, it secured 84% for Vulnerable Road Users and 79% in Safety Assist, showcasing its advanced safety tech.

Built on Mazda’s Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture, the CX-80 combines a rear-biased AWD system with a spacious three-row layout, offering premium comfort and top-tier safety. As Mazda’s largest European SUV, it blends practicality with the brand’s signature driving dynamics.

With its five-star safety rating, the Mazda CX-80 stands out as a benchmark for secure and versatile SUVs, reaffirming Euro NCAP’s mission to guide consumers towards the safest vehicles.

