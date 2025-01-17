Bentley Motors Named UK Top Employer for 2025

Bentley Motors has once again secured its place among the UK’s Top Employers for 2025, marking its 14th consecutive recognition by The Top Employer Institute. This prestigious certification highlights Bentley’s dedication to fostering an innovative and inclusive workplace.

The luxury automaker was awarded for excelling in key areas such as strategic direction, work environment, learning and development, and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB). Bentley also improved its scores across all six HR and business practice categories compared to last year, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing employee experience.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Karen Lange, Member of the Board for Human Resources, said:

"For more than 100 years, our people have been the foundation of Bentley’s success, and we are incredibly proud to once again be recognised as a UK Top Employer. Our colleagues are the driving force behind our achievements, and their dedication, diversity, and determination are what enables us to deliver extraordinary experiences for our customers across the world.

“We’re embarking on the most transformative chapter in our company’s history, as we look to offer a fully electric product portfolio by 2035, so it’s crucial that we continue with our focus on collaboration and leveraging our collective skills to drive innovation and create lasting, positive change."

Bentley’s progress reflects its ongoing effort to achieve key goals in its Beyond100+ strategy, announced in November last year, alongside plans for the brand’s first fully electric car to be launched in 2026.