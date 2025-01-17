Maruti Suzuki e-VITARA Unveiled in India

Maruti Suzuki has entered the EV space with the e-VITARA, its first all-electric SUV, revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Built on the new HEARTECT-e platform, the e-VITARA promises a mix of performance, comfort, and cutting-edge safety.

Futuristic Design & Premium Interiors

With a bold SUV stance, polyhedral styling, 18-inch aerodynamic alloys, and futuristic LED lighting, the e-VITARA exudes modern appeal. Inside, it boasts a digital cockpit, floating twin-deck console, premium soft-touch materials, and segment-best seating versatility. Key highlights include a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and an Infinity by Harman sound system.

Performance & Range

Powered by a 3-in-1 electric system, the e-VITARA offers two battery options—61kWh and 49kWh, ensuring a 500 km+ driving range. It features Eco, Normal, Sport, and Snow modes, an efficient regenerative braking system, and adaptive grille shutters for enhanced aerodynamics. The battery, designed for extreme conditions (-30°C to 60°C), ensures reliability across diverse terrains.

Advanced Safety & Connectivity

The HEARTECT-e platform features high-tensile steel construction and an energy-absorbing battery mounting structure. Safety is further enhanced with Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags, all-disc brakes, electronic parking brake, TPMS, and e-Call functionality. The Next-Gen Suzuki Connect offers over 60 smart features, including remote vehicle controls and real-time updates.

‘e for me’ Electric Eco-Solutions

Maruti Suzuki’s ‘e for me’ ecosystem ensures a seamless EV experience with a nationwide DC fast-charging network, home charging solutions, and an intuitive app for charger discovery, route planning, and payments.

Launching soon under the NEXA brand, the e-VITARA will be available in 10 colors, including 4 dual-tone options.