Here's a Lowered Rolls-Royce Phantom With 24-Inch Wheels

Rolls-Royce Phantom has a stance of its own. It certainly demands your attention on the road, however, there are other cars out there with a more imposing character and appeal. But here's a Phantom that not only has a more aggressive stance but also looks quite different from the stock model.

This Rolls-Royce Phantom is running on a set of 24-inch polished and brushed Spofec SP3 alloys that have totally changed the stance of the luxury car. On top of that, there is a modified air suspension that has lowered the ride height by 40 mm compared to the stock.

These alloys are said to be extremely strong and are also suitable for the Phantom EWB long wheelbase model. They have accommodated 295/30 R24 tyres.

While these have been mostly cosmetic upgrades, this Rolls-Royce Phantom has also gone through some performance tweaks as well. The mighty V12 engine under its hood has received a plug-and-play control module with custom injection and ignition maps, as well as a modified boost pressure control.

These changes have resulted in a power output of 685 hp at 5400 rpm, 114 hp more than a stock Phantom. The 0-100 kmph time has been reduced to 5.0 seconds.