Check Out Justin Bieber's New One-Off Rolls-Royce By West Coast Customs

West Coast Customs, arguably one of the biggest custom car shops in the world, has built a one-off Rolls-Royce for Justin Bieber that is simply out of this world. The project was inspired by the Rolls-Royce 103EX Concept car from 2016 and has taken three years to complete. With the vehicle now finally ready for delivery to its client, West Coast customs has released a video detailing the creation of this one-off model. In the end, the video even takes us through Bieber's reaction on receiving his own bespoke Rolls-Royce.

The story actually begins with Bieber wanting to buy the Rolls-Royce 103EX itself. He was wowed by its design and desperately wanted it in his garage. However, as we mentioned already, the 103EX was a concept vehicle that wasn't even drivable. It was simply a design exercise that was meant to highlight the brand's future. With the 103EX not available for sale, West Coast Customs did what they do best. They began with a Rolls-Royce Wraith and completely overhauled the design of the vehicle to look more like the concept.

The process began with a 3D scan of the exterior of the Rolls-Royce to know the exact shape of each of the body panels. These 3D scans were then used to create molds for the bespoke body kit. It was then the task of the company's bodyshop experts to create the perfect shape for the vehicle before being painted in a beautiful shade of gloss silver and matte grey. In creating this one-off, West Coast Customs had to shorten the Wraith by 8-inches and widened it by 12-inches.

One of the most striking design elements of this one-off Rolls Royce are the wheel covers that make the car look like its floating on the road. The front and rear bumpers along wide the side sills and fenders have been completely resculpted for a flowing look. This one-off Rolls Royce is closer to classic coachbuilding, rather than just a body kit being thrown onto a Wraith. The company has also come up with an unique lighting system that includes hidden illumination along the lower edge of the body, creating a striking effect in the dark.

West Coast Customs didn't fiddle much with the interiors of this Wraith as it already comes very well appointed. They did, however, change the color for the leather upholstery to go with the exterior. One major change on the inside has been the addition of a bespoke audio system. The professionally tuned setup includes amps with a power slide-out section in the trunk. Quite suited to the pop star, we must say. As for Bieber's reaction, he is really stunned and impressed by what West Coast Customs have come up with.

