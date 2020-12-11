Kris Jenner Becomes First Person In US To Own The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost

Kris Jenner, popularly known for starring in the reality TV show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' has become the first person in the US to own the new-gen Rolls Royce Ghost. Kris Jenner just does not like Rolls-Royce's, she's passionate about them. This was the first unit of the 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost that was delivered in all of North America on Wednesday at its Palm Springs location, just before Thanksgiving. It is unclear how many Ghosts have been delivered at this point, but Kris Jenner is among the select few to be already driving around in a RR Ghost in the US.

Kris Jenner got her RR Ghost in a beautiful shade of metallic black and it simply looks stunning. Of course, this is not the only Rolls-Royce in Jenner's garage. If you have seen paparazzi pictures of her in LA over the last few years, you'd know that she also owns a white Dawn convertible and a black Cullinan. The TV personality could even have her ride commissioned directly from the luxury marque. Jenner, unlike some other Rolls-Royce owners who prefer to be driven around, likes to drive her Rolls-Royce's herself.

While Jenner herself may have a garage full of Rolls-Royce's to boast of, it is her daughter Kylie who has a car collection that is the stuff of dreams for most enthusiasts. Since turning 16, the young reality star-turned-beauty mogul has made up a garage of at least 15 cars which consists of some drool-worthy icons such as the Bugatti Chiron, a Lamborghini Aventador, a LaFerrari Aperta and three Rolls-Royce Wraiths. Jealous already?

As for the Ghost itself, unlike the first-gen model which was based on the BMW 7-series platform, the new Rolls-Royce Ghost is built on a completely bespoke Aluminium spaceframe architecture. Although Rolls-Royce uses the same platform for the Phantom and the Cullinan as well, it is both scalable and flexible to be particularly adapted for the Ghost. In terms of design, the styling is evolutionary over the previous-gen car and much actually much closer to the Phantom than before. It is however much larger than its predecessor and that is what strikes your first - its size.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine even in these times of electrification, but we are not complaining. This engine produces 563 bhp and 850 Nm with power being sent to all four wheels. The Ghost even comes with Rolls-Royce's new and unique Satellite Aided Transmission system which uses GPS data to pre-select the optimum gear for upcoming corners. It also gets self-levelling high-volume air suspension technology along with rear-wheel steering as well.

