After Tata Safari, Parmish Verma Acquires Custom Rolls Royce Wraith

Popular Punjabi singer Parmish Verma recently acquired the Rolls Royce Wraith, pictures of which he shared on Instagram, and immediately had his fans drooling over it. Like every Rolls Royce, Verma's Wraith is also custom build, painted in a sinister shade of black and draped in red leather for the interior and upholstery, and it simply looks stunning. Even the scuff plate on the doors have these words inscribed on it, "Hand Built in Goodwood, England for Parmish".

Any Rolls Royce motor car is the absolute epitome of luxury on wheels and the Wraith is no less. The Rolls Royce Wraith is a coupe version of the Rolls Royce Ghost. The Wraith also has a convertible sibling, known as the Dawn. However, unlike the Ghost, which moved on to its next-generation model earlier last year underpinned by a bespoke new platform, the Dawn and Wraith continue to be based on the previous-generation Ghost, which incidentally was underpinned by a platform derived from the BMW 7 Series.

The Rolls Royce Wraith is powered by a 6.6L turbocharged V12 engine that produces 591hp of power and a massive 900Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and power is sent to all four wheels via an all-wheel drive system. Prices for the Rolls Royce Wraith in India start from INR 6.22 crore (ex-showroom), and it could go up to as much as one likes, depending how it is being specced. Parmish's Wraith, however, isn't the Wraith Black Badge Edition, which costs a whopping INR 7.21 Crore (ex-showroom).

The singer still has paid an enormous amount of money for his priced possession, with the Wraith now joining a few other exotic cars in his garage that even includes a Mercedes-AMG G63 and a Jeep Wrangler. However, Parmish Verma isn't all about exotic cars. A couple of months ago, the popular Punjabi singer even acquired the all-new homegrown Tata Safari, pictures of which were also shared on Instagram. Verma, an avid Tata Safari fan since childhood, also had the old-gen Tata Safari Dicor.

After taking the delivery of his new-gen Tata Safari he said

“I wanted to own the all-new Tata Safari since its launch announcement. I have been a fan of the Tata Safari since my childhood and was fortunate enough to own the earlier generation Safari too. I am delighted that Tata Motors has brought back the Safari in such a modern avatar & also thankful to Tata Motors for not just quickly delivering the iconic SUV to me but also making me the 1st customer in all of Punjab. The new Safari is modern, stylish and I cannot wait to flaunt my new drive as I take it out to conquer the roads with my family and friends.”

