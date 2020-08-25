Rolls-Royce shares 2021 Ghost's cabin details in teaser images

Rolls-Royce makes some of the most expensive and luxurious cars in the world. The Ghost has been one of its popular vehicles. The company has been working on its 2021 model which is expected to make its global debut later this year. Rolls-Royce has released the first official teaser images of the 2021 Ghost. The luxury carmaker has shared key information about the upcoming car's cabin.

The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost will be a totally new model built up from scratch. The company has invested a huge sum of money, time, and manpower to ensure that the new car's cabin has better noise insulation. As a result, a team of acoustic engineers has been working round the clock to keep as much engine noise possible away from the cabin.

The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost will draw power from a gigantic 6.75-litre V12 engine. Such a powerful motor is likely to produce quite a bit of noise. To keep that unwanted noise away from the cabin, Rolls-Royce has used double-skinned bulkhead sections between the engine compartment and the cabin.

Also, the gaps in the roof, boot, floor, and doors among others have been filled with over 100 kg of sound-deadening materials. The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost gets double-glazed windows with a clear composite centre sheet, new tyres and aluminium underpinnings, that help make the cabin a much quieter place to be in.

Rolls-Royce has, however, kept in mind to not make the 2021 Ghost's cabin hauntingly silent. Therefore, all the components have been tuned to a specific resonant frequency and have a soft undertone of a very subtle note.