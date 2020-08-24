Limited edition Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet first official images released

The luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce has released the first official images of the Dawn Silver Bullet taken outdoors. The pictures have impeccably captured the powerful, high-shouldered outline, distinctive Aero Cowling and ultra-metallic Bespoke paint finish of the limited-edition vehicle in its natural habitat, i.e., on open roads.

Photographed on the shores of Lake Garda in Italy, a series of in-motion and drone shots capture the Dawn Silver Bullet at multiple locations including mountain hairpins and corniche roads. The new photographic portfolio also includes static images, taken in the open air, highlighting the car’s beautiful and elegant looks.

The four-seat Rolls-Royce Drophead is transformed into an adaptable two-seat roadster, by the addition of the distinctive Aero Cowling with vapour-blasted titanium finisher. It has been designed with advanced aerodynamics which protects the occupants from the wind.

Being a Rolls-Royce, the attention to detail in the Dawn Silver Bullet is simply impeccable. The ultra-metallic Brewster Silver Paint is a vibrant nod to the epic trials cars of the past such as the Silver Dawn, Silver King, Silver Silence and Silver Spectre.

The Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet is not just filled with opulence but also packs in quite some performance. Under the long and chiselled hood of the Rolls-Royce Dawn is a massive 6.2-litre twin-turbo V12 which has more than sufficient grunt to pull this gigantic luxury room on four wheels to triple-digit speeds within seconds. And thanks to the amazing and highly-advanced air suspension, the level of creature comfort inside the cabin is not disturbed even at high speeds.

Launched in 2020, the Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet is strictly limited to just 50 units worldwide. The first unit of the car has rolled off the production line at the Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence, in Goodwood, West Sussex.