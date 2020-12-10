First Unit Of New-Gen Rolls-Royce Ghost Makes It To India!

Rolls-Royce debuted the second-gen Ghost globally earlier in September this year, and it now already been spotted in India. This is the first unit of the new-gen Ghost that has made it to India and the fact that it is already here surely tells there is demand for this car among the uber-rich in India. Rolls-Royce offers the Ghost in two body types - standard wheelbase and long wheelbase - with prices for the former starting from INR 6.95 crore while the latter starts from INR 7.95 crore (both prices ex-showroom). This particular model seems to be a standard wheelbase variant.

Unlike the first-gen Ghost which was based on the BMW 7-series platform, the new Rolls-Royce Ghost is built on a completely bespoke Aluminium spaceframe architecture. Although Rolls-Royce uses the same platform for the Phantom and the Cullinan as well, it is both scalable and flexible to be particularly adapted for the Ghost. In terms of design, the styling is evolutionary over the previous-gen car and much actually much closer to the Phantom than before.

It is however much larger than its predecessor and that is what strikes your first - its size. The grille on the Ghost is now illuminated with 20 LEDs underneath, giving it a distinctive look. The car has a beautifully arched roofline with blacked-out pillars and the Spirit of Ecstacy sits clean on the bonnet for the first time without any panel lines around. The roofline flows down ever so smoothly into the boot and then down to the bumper. The squarish LED tail lamps add minimalistic simplicity.

As for the insides, its really a canvas for the buyer. The Ghost continues with its Starlight headliner but it now gets integrated speakers as well. The all-black steering wheel looks really beautiful and the dashboard on the passenger side even gets a illuminated fascia featuring a flowing Ghost nameplate surrounded by more than 850 stars. Like always, the Ghost gets 'Effortless Doors' which can be closed via a button, but for the first time, you can also open the doors with power assistance.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine even in these times of electrification, but we are not complaining. This engine produces 563 bhp and 850 Nm with power being sent to all four wheels. The Ghost even comes with Rolls-Royce's new and unique Satellite Aided Transmission system which uses GPS data to pre-select the optimum gear for upcoming corners. It also gets self-levelling high-volume air suspension technology along with rear-wheel steering as well.

