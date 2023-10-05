Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries to Commence From 15th Oct

Bringing a lot of excitement for customers in the upcoming festive season, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, is set to commence deliveries of its first co-developed premium motorcycle Harley-Davidson X440 on the auspicious first day of the Navratri festival, i.e., 15th October 2023.

Harley-Davidson X440 is currently being manufactured at Hero MotoCorp’s manufacturing facility – called the Garden Factory - at Neemrana in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan. The Company has been organising test rides for pre-booked customers since 1st September 2023.

The new booking window will open from 16th October, and customers can book the new Harley-Davidson X440 at all Harley-Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country. Customers can also book the motorcycle online.

Since its unveiling in July 2023, the Harley-Davidson X440 has captivated the premium segment customers across India, thereby clocking over 25000 bookings within just a month of its showcase. Hero MotoCorp had to temporarily close the online booking window to cater to the first set of customers.

The motorcycle is available in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S at a price of INR 2,39,500/- (Denim), INR 2,59,500/- (Vivid) and INR 2,79,500/- (S) respectively.