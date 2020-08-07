The Street 750 is one of the most affordable Harley-Davidson bikes available in the Indian market. However, to make it even more pocket-friendly, the American company has now slashed the price of the V-twin motorcycle by a whopping INR 65,000.

The iconic brand took to its social media channels to announce the price reduction. Earlier, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 used to have a starting price of INR 5.34 lakh*. Now, it has been brought down to INR 4.69 lakh*.

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Reduction Harley-Davidson Street 750 INR 5.34 lakh INR 4.69 lakh* INR 65,000

It is to be noted that only the Vivid Black colour option of the Street 750 costs INR 4.69 lakh*. The other 4 colour options including the Performance Orange, Black Denim, Vivid Black Deluxe, and Barracuda Silver Deluxe attract an additional cost of INR 12,000 on the base price.

Harley-Davidson has not revealed whether this massive discount is valid for a limited period or not, so, just to be on the safer side, if you have been planning to buy a brand-new Street 750, now would be a good time.

Earlier this year, Harley-Davidson had announced another interesting and mouthwatering discount on the 10th-anniversary limited edition Street 750. The motorcycle which carries a price tag of INR 5.47 lakh* on any other day, was available at a flat discount of INR 72,000 which dropped the price to INR 4.75 lakh*. People who would have made this purchase struck a great deal. Those who missed, now is another opportunity.

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 uses a 749cc liquid-cooled, Revolution X V-Twin engine which complies with the BS6 emission norms. This engine produces 59 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The suspension duties are handled by twin shock absorbers at the rear and telescopic forks at the front. The stopping power comes from disc brakes, which are governed by a dual-channel ABS.

For more Harley-Davidson news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom