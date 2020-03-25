Prices of 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight & Forty-Eight Special revealed

The prices of the 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight and 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special have been officially revealed.

The 2020 model of the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight has been priced at INR 10.61 lakh*. The 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special is a bit more expensive and retails at INR 10.98 lakh*.

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight and Forty-Eight Special Specifications

Both the 2020 Forty-Eight and Forty-Eight Special share the same iconic Evolution engine which is known for its good low-end torque. It is a 1,202 cc V-Twin, air-cooled that comes with Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI). This engine produces 97 Nm of peak torque at 4,250 rpm. Harley-Davidson has also used lightweight aluminium heads and cylinders to improve the air-cooling efficiency of the engine. Harley-Davidson has not mentioned on its website whether this is a BS6-compliant engine or not. However, it is safe to assume that it is.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Air-cooled, Evolution No of cylinders 2 (V-Twin) Displacement 1202 cc Max torque 97 Nm at 4250 rpm Bore / Stroke 88.9 mm / 96.8 mm Compression ratio 10.0:1 Fuel system Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Exhaust Black, staggered, shorty exhaust with dual mufflers

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight and Forty-Eight Special Features

The 2020 Forty-Eight and Forty-Eight Special have many similar features. For example, they have the same set of split blacked-out 9-spoke cast aluminium wheels, classic peanut fuel tank design, emulsion rear shock with screw adjuster, dual-piston front and rear brake calipers and much more.

The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight has a low-set handlebar for a sportier riding posture. The crankcase of its engine is completely blacked out. On the other hand, the Forty-Eight Special uses tallboy-type handlebars and there is a lot of chrome on its engine. The design of the exhaust and the heat shield plates are also different from that of the Forty-Eight. One great feature to identify the Forty-Eight Special is its 70’s-inspired graphics on its fuel tank.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Street bikes now available via CSD with up to INR 90k savings

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight and Forty-Eight Special Colours

The 2020 Forty-Eight is available in 5 colour options - Vivid Black, River Rocky Grey Denim, Stoned Wash White Pearl, Performance Orange and Stiletto Red - whereas the 2020 Forty-Eight Special has only 3 colour options - Vivid Black, Billiard Red and Stoned Wash White Pearl.

For more Harley-Davidson news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi