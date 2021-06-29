Gravton Quanta Electric Bike with Swappable Battery Launched at INR 99K

Hyderabad-based EV startup called Gravton has entered the electric two-wheeler segment in India. The company has launched its first electric bike known as the Gravton Quanta at an introductory price of INR 99,000. It is available in 3 colours - red, white, and black. Bookings for the electric bike are now open online.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Parshuram Paka, Founder & CEO – Gravton Motors said:

With the launch of our first electric bike Quanta, my dream has come true. Quanta resonates with the true essence of not just Made in India but also Made for India. While this product is largely meant for riders from across the segments, we also have one coming up in the sports category, primarily meant for action-oriented passionate young bikers. We have architected and engineered every component in-house and appointed vendors who can create components as per our configuration. We are also delighted to see some of the top component manufacturers agreeing to manufacture components as per our design and specifications and this truly shows the credibility and believability of our products.

Gravton says that the Quanta electric bike comes with the world’s first rib-caged chassis that has been designed to provide agility and also safety to the battery compartment from theft and accident. The chassis and suspension have been tuned to handle the varying Indian road conditions without compromising on comfort.

The Gravton Quanta features a 3kW BLDC motor that has been manufactured in-house. It is capable of taking the electric bike to a top speed of 70 kmph thanks to the instant 170 Nm of torque. The EV has a 3 kWh Li-ion detachable battery that offers a commendable range of 150 km which can be extended up to 320 km on a single charge. The company is also offering its Swap Eco System which allows riders to locate the nearest Gravton’s battery station, order an extra battery and easily summon and swap the battery at any given location.

The fast-charging system is capable of fully charging the battery in just 90 minutes whereas the regular mode takes around 3 hours. The battery comes with a 5-year warranty and easy replacement assurance. Gravton is also offering a Smart App which gives rider features such as Roadside assistance, mapping service stations, remote lock/ unlock and turning on or off the lights from a remote distance, vehicle tracking and immobilisation.