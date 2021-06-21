Hero Electric Optima HX Price Reduced by up to INR 15K

Following the revised FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) policy that has been recently announced by the Indian Govt., Hero Electric has decreased the price of its Optima HX electric scooter by up to INR 15K. Both variants, single battery and dual battery, of the E2W have now become more affordable.

As per the revised FAME II scheme, the subsidy amount for electric two-wheelers, that meet certain eligibility conditions, has been increased from INR 10,000 per kWh to up to INR 15,000 per kWh. The significant hike of 50% will result in eligible electric two-wheelers in India getting more affordable. As a result, the Hero Electric Optima HX electric scooter has become cheaper.

The single battery variant of the Hero Electric Optima HX used to retail at INR 61,640. After the price reduction, it now costs INR 53,600. This means that this model has become cheaper by INR 8,040. On the other hand, the dual battery variant of the electric scooter previously had a price tag of INR 74,660 but thanks to the updated FAME II policy, it now costs INR 58,980. That’s a price drop of INR 15,680.

Model Old Price New Price Price Reduction Optima HX single battery INR 61,640 INR 53,600 INR 8,040 Optima HX dual battery INR 74,660 INR 58,980 INR 15,680

The Hero Electric Optima HX has a 550W BLDC electric motor that is accompanied by a 51.2V / 30Ah Lithium-ion battery pack. The single battery variant of the E2W has a claimed range of 82 km whereas the dual battery model is expected to cover a max distance of 122 km in a single charge.

Hero Electric is not the only electric two-wheeler manufacturer which has reduced the prices of its products after the FAME II policy revision. Other EV-makers such as Ather Energy, Revolt, and Okinawa have also passed on the benefit of the updated FAME II policy to the customers.

All prices are ex-showroom