George Russell Adds the Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar to His Collection

Mercedes-AMG F1 driver George Russell has welcomed a truly special machine into his garage — the Mercedes-AMG One. Dubbed a “dream car” by Russell himself, the AMG One is a hypercar that bridges the gap between Formula 1 and the street.

Russell’s AMG One features a striking deep blue paint with chrome accents, proudly flaunting his F1 race number “63” on the flanks. The cabin is wrapped in black leather and Alcantara, with blue stitching and the same number embroidered into the headrests — a subtle nod to his racing pedigree.

The AMG One is no ordinary supercar. It’s powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 engine lifted directly from Lewis Hamilton’s 2015 Formula 1 car, paired with two electric motors to deliver a jaw-dropping 1063 hp. Performance? Mercedes claims a 0-100 km/h time of just 2.9 seconds, with 0-200 km/h dispatched in 7 seconds.

Russell joins a select list of AMG One owners that includes former F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg and ex-teammate Valtteri Bottas, underlining just how exclusive this hybrid hypercar really is.

The Mercedes-AMG One is more than a garage trophy — it's a statement of racing heritage brought to life on public roads.

Source

Photos - georgerussell63