Gemopai announces 3-year Gemopai Secure service warranty package

Noida-based electric scooter manufacturer Gemopai has announced an interesting 3-year service warranty package called Gemopai Secure. The company says that this service warranty package is first-of-its-kind in the electric two-wheeler industry in the country. The Gemopai Secure is applicable on the EV-maker’s entire range of products including the Gemopai Astrid Lite, Gemopai Ryder, and the recently-launched Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter.

The new Gemopai Secure service warranty package will be valid for a period of 3 years and includes 12 free services. The company claims that its new scheme will further reduce the cost of ownership of Gemopai electric scooters.

Speaking about Gemopai Secure, Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric, said:

The current ongoing pandemic amidst all the challenges it has created is also fostering a growing awareness and sense of responsibility among consumers towards the environment. We have seen a surge in queries and interest in electric scooters. We want to ensure owning a Gemopai Scooter is a hassle-free and cherished experience. Gemopai Secure offer is our way of supporting customers in their purchase decision for an electric mobility option.

Along with the new Gemopai Secure service warranty package, the company has also announced a discount of INR 2,000 on the purchase of the Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter. This offer is valid on all the bookings made until 25 July 2020.

Gemopai launched the Miso mini electric scooter in India last month. The new electric two-wheeler has two variants and is available at a starting price of INR 44,000 (ex-showroom). The Gemopai Miso has a 48V, 1kW detachable lithium-ion battery pack which is capable of providing a claimed range of 75km in a single charge. The battery pack charges from 0-90% in two hours. Since the top speed of the Miso is only 25km/h, it doesn’t need an RTO permit.