Geely Launches EX5 Electric SUV in the UK, Targets 1 Lakh Annual Sales by 2030

Chinese automaker Geely Auto has officially launched the EX5 electric SUV in the UK, marking a major step in its European expansion strategy. The company aims to sell 100,000 vehicles annually in the UK by 2030, backed by a network of 100 sales and service outlets by 2026.

Already operational in 12 European countries including Poland, Greece, and Croatia, Geely plans to further extend its reach into Italy, Germany, France, and Spain. Over the next five years, the brand will introduce 15 new vehicles for European customers, supported by a network of 1,000 dealerships across the continent.

The Geely EX5, available in 33 countries, has quickly gained traction in global markets. Since its March 2025 launch in Australia, the model has seen steady growth, while in Brazil, it claimed the top spot in its segment for two consecutive months post-launch.

Geely’s UK expansion builds on the parent company Geely Holding Group’s strong foundation in the country. The group has been active in the UK since 2006, when it acquired the London Taxi Company, later rebranded as LEVC, and has since made strategic investments in Lotus and Aston Martin.