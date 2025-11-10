Geely EX2 Electric Hatchback Set for Global Rollout Starting with Brazil

Geely Auto has kicked off its global expansion with the launch of the EX2 electric hatchback in Brazil, marking the beginning of an ambitious plan to introduce the compact EV across five continents within a year. Known as the Xingyuan in China, the EX2 will soon enter key markets in Europe and Southeast Asia, including Thailand and Indonesia, reinforcing Geely’s growing global EV footprint.

Built on Geely’s GEA architecture, the EX2 measures 4,135 mm in length, 1,805 mm in width, and 1,580 mm in height, with a 2,650 mm wheelbase, offering a well-balanced urban footprint. Safety remains a key focus, with real-time battery temperature monitoring, a reinforced cabin cage structure, and a tri-directional energy-absorbing design for maximum protection.

The EX2 has been a runaway success in its home market — it was China’s best-selling vehicle from January to September 2025 and the second-highest-selling BEV globally in August 2025. In September alone, the model crossed the 400,000-unit sales milestone in China, underlining its mass appeal and strong consumer confidence.

The Brazilian launch also deepens Geely’s partnership with Renault do Brasil, which will produce Geely-branded zero and low-emission vehicles at its Ayrton Senna plant. This collaboration follows the introduction of the EX5 SUV in August 2025 — Geely’s first model in Brazil.

With the EX2 leading its charge, Geely Auto is positioning itself as a global EV contender, delivering an accessible, safety-focused, and stylish electric hatchback for urban drivers worldwide.