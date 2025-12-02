Geely Enters Italy with EX5 EV and Starray Hybrid

Geely Auto, in partnership with Jameel Motors, has officially stepped into the Italian market—marking a significant milestone in the brand’s European expansion strategy. The launch introduces two headline models aimed at tapping into Italy’s fast-evolving EV and hybrid landscape.

Leading the lineup is the Geely EX5, a fully electric SUV promising up to 425 km of range, positioning it as a practical urban and commuter-friendly option for Italian buyers. Joining it is the Starray EM-i Super Hybrid, a plug-in hybrid capable of delivering around 90 km of pure electric driving and a total WLTP-tested range nearing 1,000 km—ideal for long-distance travellers looking for efficiency without range anxiety.

The brand’s Italian debut was hosted at Teatro Alcione, featuring immersive visual installations and a performance by DJ Ellynora, uniquely powered by the EX5’s battery system. Adding a lifestyle touch, MasterChef Italia Season 14 winner Anna Zhang was introduced as the official Geely EX5 Ambassador.

During the event, Brett Soso, Regional Director for Geely Auto Europe, and Marco Santucci, Managing Director of Geely Italia, outlined the automaker’s strategy for the region. With its blend of EV and hybrid offerings, Italy marks a crucial gateway for Geely’s broader European ambitions.