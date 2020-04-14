Following Honda Navi, Honda Cliq axed in India - IAB Report

After pulling the plug on the Honda Navi, the Japanese motorcycle company has now discontinued the Honda Cliq in India.

The Honda Cliq was launched in India in mid-2017. It was designed and developed to target the rural market of the country. Thus, it was more practical than visually appealing. Features like 154 mm of ground clearance, 743 mm of seat height, telescopic front forks, tubeless knobbier tyres highlighted Cliq’s practicality.

Some of the other features of the Honda Cliq include:

Under-seat mobile charging socket

Wide floorboard

Self-start

Luggage carrier

Combi Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer

Maintenance-free battery

Auto Headlamp On

3.5-litre fuel tank

The Honda Cliq was powered by a 109.19 cc single-cylinder engine. It was an air-cooled mill which complied with the BS4 emission norms. It delivered 8 BHP of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 8.94 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It was paired to a V-Matic transmission. The Cliq had a claimed top speed of 83 km/h.

Unfortunately, the Honda Cliq wasn’t able to draw the sales numbers the company had hoped for. As a result, Honda decided to discontinue the scooter and not make it a part of its BS6 product line-up. The company recently updated its website and the Cliq has been taken down. Along with the Cliq, the Honda CBR 250R has been discontinued, too.

Also Read: BS-VI Honda scooter and bike sales cross 5.5 lakh units

The Japanese two-wheeler brand has also removed the Honda Aviator, Honda Grazia, Honda CB Hornet 160R, and Honda X-Blade from its official website. As of now, it’s unclear as to whether these products have been discontinued or their BS6 models will be launched once the current nationwide lockdown has been lifted and the health situation normalises.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.