Fisker Ocean e-SUV confirmed for India, priced under INR 30 lakh in the USA - Report

Yesterday, a new all-electric SUV was unveiled ahead of CES 2020 - the Fisker Ocean. According to a new report, the Fisker Ocean has been confirmed to be launched in India.

For the uninitiated, Fisker is an American company well-known for producing the Fisker Karma, a luxury plug-in hybrid electric vehicle that debuted in 2008. The Fisker Ocean e-SUV is slated to go on sale in the USA in late-2021, and then in the European markets and China in 2022. The Indian launch would take place only after that, sometime by 2025. The company hints that it has a long-term plan for the Indian market and chances are that it may set-up an assembling facility in India. In a statement given to carandbike, Henrik Fisker, Chairman and CEO, Fisker Inc., said:

"We designed our Fisker Ocean EV to be extremely space-efficient, and we can offer lower-cost versions that would be very competitive in India, in the mid-market segment. Ultimately we may look at a local assembly in India to lower-cost further. We want to deliver the world's most sustainable premium electric vehicle to Indian consumers through our App. By going directly to our customers we save costs that we can pass on to our customers."

The Fisker Ocean employs an 80 kWh battery that can give a range of 480 km. The company is yet to disclose the power and torque figures, but it has revealed that a 0-100 km/h sprint takes just 3.0 seconds. The pure electric SUV will be available in two-wheel drive and all-wheel-drive variants.

In the USA, the Fisker Ocean will undercut the Tesla Model 3, which is a sedan. The starting price is $37,499 (INR 27,01,052.97), which rolls down to $29,999 (INR 21,60,827.97) after federal tax credit. It would also be available on a flexible leasing plan starting at $379 (INR 27,299.37) per month, the price includes all maintenance and service of the vehicle. Pre-bookings are already open, and early birds can reserve their unit for a token amount of just $250 (18,007.50).

Also Read: Henrik Fisker planning to work with Indian firms - Report

Frisker hopes to produce over 1 million vehicles with global and localised supply chains across the U.S., Europe, and China, between 2022 and 2027.

[Source: carandbike]