First Yamaha Blue Square Premium Outlet Opens in Delhi

Yamaha has announced the opening of its first Blue Square outlet in Dwarka, Delhi. Launched under the banner of ‘Sawhney Automobiles’, the 3S Facility offers end-to-end sales, service and spares support. The concept-driven showroom is spread across 1940 sq. ft. and embeds Yamaha's racing DNA of excitement, style & sportiness.

Majorly, focusing on customer-centric brand experience, Yamaha Blue Square showrooms are designed to offer a sense of community, creating a space for customers to connect with the ethos of the brand. Blue Square is designed to define the legacy of Yamaha’s role in global motorsports with ‘Blue’ characterizing the company’s racing DNA and ‘Square’ defining an entry into the world of Yamaha.

The Yamaha Blue Square outlets showcase the brand’s racing DNA through a Yamaha Blue themed interior and a visually appealing borderline surrounding the exterior of the outlet.

The premium outlet will showcase an attractive display of Yamaha motorcycles followed by genuine accessories, apparel, and spare parts. The ‘Blue Square’ showroom also features a café that serves as a platform for customers to connect with each other and gain information about the brand.

With the newly launched outlet in Delhi, Yamaha currently operates 62 Blue Square outlets in PAN India - Tamil Nadu Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu &Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and the other North-Eastern States.