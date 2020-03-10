Exclusive: 80 new Aprilia dealerships to be opened for SXR 125 & SXR 160 launch

At this year’s Auto Expo, that was held last month, Aprilia showcased the SXR 125 and SXR 160 premium scooters. Both of them aim to create a new trendsetter ‘Crossmax Design’ category in the Indian market. Thanks to their big-bike inspired design, they did gather quite some crowd.

Aprilia confirmed at Auto Expo 2020 that it will launch the new SXR 125 and SXR 160 in India sometime in Q3 this year and their bookings will start in August. While there is still time in that to happen, the company has already started preparing for it. IndianAutosBlog.com has learned that 80 new dealerships will be opened for the launch of Aprilia SXR 125 and Aprilia SXR 160.

Aprilia hasn’t released an official list of the cities where these new dealerships will be opened. But they will certainly help the brand to expand its network in the country.

Aprilia SXR 125 and SXR 160 Key Features

Dual-LED headlight

Dual-LED taillight

Large tinted windscreen

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Large under-seat storage space with light

Split glovebox with a USB charger at the front

The Aprilia SXR 125 will be powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve fuel-injected engine whereas its bigger sibling, the SXR 160 extract its power from a 160 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve fuel-injected engine. Both of them will, of course, comply with the BS-VI emission norms. Aprilia hasn’t disclosed the power and torque figures yet.

The Aprilia SXR 125 and SXR 160 will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Baramati. When launched, the former will compete with the Suzuki Burgman Street whereas the latter doesn’t have a direct rival yet, although Suzuki is reportedly working on a 150 cc Burgman Street.