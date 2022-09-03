Exciting Offers on Yamaha FZ & Fascino on the Occasion of Onam

Yamaha has announced special and exciting offers for the FZ and Fascino to celebrate the Onam festival in India. These are limited period offers that will be valid till 15 Sept.

The Onam festive offers on the Yamaha FZ Fi and FZS Fi include a cashback of Rs 3000 and a finance option at a down payment of Rs 7999. On the other hand, customers can get a cashback of Rs 1500 on the purchase of the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi hybrid. The scooter is also available at a low down payment of Rs 2999.

Currently, the offers are valid only on the drum variant of the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid (excluding silver colour), followed by the FZ-Fi and the FZ-S Fi.

Kerala is a very important market for Yamaha, considering the high demand for its Exciting, Stylish and Sporty range of Premium motorcycles and scooters amongst the youth. With the upcoming festivities, Yamaha will look at introducing exciting offers for its entire range of two-wheelers, across India, allowing customers to make the most of the festivities.