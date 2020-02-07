Everve Motors EF1 electric scooter - Live From Auto Expo 2020

Pune-based Everve Motors has officially pulled the veil off its first electric scooter at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. The company is owned by Srinivas Reddy, who happens to be the creator of the famous four-wheeler custom house Reddy Customs.

The EF1 is the Everve Motors' first attempt at two-wheelers and the company claims that it has been under development for a year now. The display model is a prototype. The production model will have a different theme, but the chassis and powertrain will be the same.

The EF1 will have a localisation of around 90%. It utilizes a steel-aluminium alloy frame. Its motive power will be attained from a 3.3 kW motor which is claimed to allow a top speed of 110 km/h. The battery specifications haven't been revealed. We expect a removable battery pack, which is the case with most recently introduced EVs. The electric scooter features a digital instrument cluster and LED DRLs and stop light.

Everve Motors plans to launch the EF1 as a premium product with pricing falling under the INR 2 lakh mark. So, it will face tough competition from the economically priced Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450, which also benefit from being products of a familiar company.

Everve Motors hasn't revealed the launch timeline for the EF1, but we expect 2021 to be the year when this EV reaches showrooms.