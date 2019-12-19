Electric Vehicle maker Dao EVTech to invest USD 100 million in India

Chinese electric vehicle maker Dao EVTech is all set to explore the Indian market with plans to invest USD 100 million. Approximately USD 30 million of this investment will be utilised to build a manufacturing facility spread over 200 acres. This facility will have an annual capacity of 5 lakh units and will include two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

The company is in advanced stages of discussion with Andhra Pradesh government for setting up a manufacturing facility near Vishakhapatnam. The new facility will initially be used to manufacture components for electric vehicles initially with the assembly lines coming up within three years.

Dao EVTech has also confirmed that the new facility will create over 2,000 direct jobs. Besides that, it will also be selling electric vehicles to retail consumers as well as commercial enterprises. Dao EVTech will initially commence production of electric vehicles in coalition with a third-party manufacturing unit near Miyapur in Hyderabad. This facility has the potential to produce up to 1 lakh units per annum.

The company has been in the electric two-wheeler business for two and a half decades and will be offering products empowered with internet. The first product will be the Dao GT, an electric scooter powered by a 1.5 kW motor. Providing juice to this motor will be a 72-volt lithium-ion battery with support for fast charging. The GT also boasts three riding modes, Economy (top speed of 38 km/h), Sports (top speed of 45 km/h) and Turbo (top speed of 49 km/h).

Dao EV Tech claims that the GT takes 3 to 4 hours for a full charge and offers a range of 120 km. The GT can climb an inclination of 20 degrees and has a ground clearance of 160 mm. Anchoring duties are administered by discs at both ends. The scooter has a 10-inch wheel at the front and a 12-inch unit in the rear. Interestingly, though, Dao claims only the rear wheel gets a tubeless tyre.

The scooter gets an Intelligent Energy Management System which releases a small amount charge to power the scooter for 5 additional km in case of emergencies. Besides that, the GT also gets a Collision Protection System. However, before you get excited, it is referred to a fibre-based headlamp which eases the impact force and protects the headlamp in case of a collision.

Dao EVTech aims to launch the GT in India by February 2020 with Hyderabad being the first market. The company is yet to reveal any pricing details for the electric scooter.

