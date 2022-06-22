Electric Vehicle Conference EVConIndia 2022 Schedule Announced

The schedule of the Electric vehicle conference called EVConIndia 2022 has been announced. The event that's curated specifically for the leaders will be held on 22 July at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram.

The government has made abundantly clear its intent to promote electric vehicle (EV) future in India and has set targets for it. All three-wheelers manufactured in India would have to be electrically powered by 2023, two-wheelers with engine capacities of up to 150cc manufactured in India should be electrical by 2025, and 30 percent of cars sold after 2030 should be electrified. Similarly, Public Transport and E-Commerce are also to embrace EVs.

A full-day offline event, EVConIndia 2022 will witness 100+ Industry Leaders, Subject Matter Experts, Investors, Innovators, Leading Startups, Top Government Officials & Policy Stakeholders together to discuss, debate and analyze the growing possibilities and future developments for the hybridization and full electrification of automobiles.

The agenda of EVConIndia will revolve around the current priorities of the industry: