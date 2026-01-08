LG Brings Amazon Prime Video to Cars via Automotive Content Platform

LG Electronics has announced that Amazon Prime Video will be integrated into its Automotive Content Platform (ACP) from the second quarter of 2026, expanding in-car entertainment options for future vehicles. Automakers using LG’s system will be able to offer passengers access to Prime Video’s library of films, TV series, live events and Prime Originals directly through the vehicle’s infotainment system.

The announcement was made at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, where LG showcased its webOS-based Automotive Content Platform. The system also earned a CES Best of Innovation Award, underlining its growing importance in the rapidly evolving in-car digital experience space.

LG ACP is part of the company’s broader AlphaWare software suite, which focuses on transforming vehicles into connected, experience-driven “living spaces” rather than just modes of transport. At its core is LG’s familiar webOS platform, the same operating system that powers the brand’s smart televisions worldwide, now adapted for automotive use.

According to LG, the platform is designed to deliver high-resolution video and enhanced audio quality within the cabin, optimised specifically for in-vehicle infotainment. It provides seamless access to a wide range of apps and services through an interface tailored for automotive environments, ensuring usability and stability on the move.

With the addition of Amazon Prime Video, LG is strengthening its position in the in-car entertainment ecosystem, offering automakers a ready-made solution to meet rising consumer demand for premium streaming and connected content on the road.