NueGo Launches Delhi–Lucknow Electric Bus Service at Rs 999

India’s first intercity electric bus brand, NueGo by GreenCell Mobility, has launched its Delhi–Lucknow route, furthering its mission of sustainable mass mobility. Priced attractively at Rs 999, this marks the brand’s longest EV intercity route, covering the journey in approximately 10 hours.

NueGo’s electric buses are engineered for comfort, safety, and zero tailpipe emissions, with over 25 safety checks before every departure. The buses offer a range of 250+ km on a single charge, ensuring smooth long-distance performance.

The Delhi–Lucknow route is the latest addition to NueGo’s expanding all-electric fleet, now operating over 300 e-buses with 500+ daily departures across India. Features include real-time tracking via the NueGo App, premium in-cabin experience, and airport-like lounges in select cities.

With a strong focus on women’s safety, NueGo offers a “Pink Seat” during booking, CCTV surveillance, GPS tracking, and speed-limited operations at 80 km/hr. Drivers also undergo breath analyzer tests for added safety.

This new route follows the success of NueGo’s Kashmir to Kanyakumari EV expedition, highlighting the strength of electric buses across India’s diverse terrains. By launching this flagship route, NueGo sets a new benchmark for eco-friendly long-distance travel in India.