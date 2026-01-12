Ather Rizta Z Gets Tamil Dashboard Interface via OTA Update

Ather Energy has announced the addition of Tamil language support to the dashboard of its Rizta Z family scooter, making everyday riding more intuitive for Tamil-speaking customers. The update will be rolled out over-the-air (OTA) in a phased manner starting February 2026, allowing owners to switch their dashboard interface seamlessly to Tamil.

The move is part of Ather’s wider push to localise the riding experience as more users prefer interacting with technology in their native languages. The Rizta was unveiled with a multi-language dashboard interface capable of supporting eight Indian languages—Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The rollout began with Hindi, followed by Kannada, and Tamil is now the latest addition, with the remaining languages scheduled to arrive in the coming months.

Positioned as Ather’s first family-oriented electric scooter, the Rizta is offered in Rizta S and Rizta Z trims, with battery options delivering an IDC range of 123 km and 159 km. Comfort and practicality are core strengths, highlighted by a large, well-padded seat, a spacious floorboard, and a class-leading 56 litres of total storage—including a 34-litre under-seat compartment and an optional 22-litre frunk.

On the safety front, the Rizta comes equipped with features such as SkidControl™, Fall Safe™, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Tow & Theft Alerts, and Live Location Sharing, while Ping My Scooter is exclusive to the Rizta Z. Adding to its appeal, Ather recently confirmed a touchscreen upgrade for the Rizta Z at Ather Community Day 2025.

With regional language support expanding, the Rizta continues to double down on accessibility, comfort and everyday usability for Indian families.