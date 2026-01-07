UK Announces Ambitious Road Safety Plan, Targets 65% Cut in Fatalities by 2035

The UK government has announced its first comprehensive road safety strategy in over a decade, outlining an ambitious plan to significantly reduce deaths and serious injuries on British roads. The new framework targets a 65% reduction in road fatalities and serious injuries by 2035, with an even steeper 70% reduction goal for children under 16.

A key highlight of the strategy is a proposed review of the drink-drive limit in England and Wales, which has remained unchanged since 1967 and is currently the highest in Europe. The government will also consult on mandatory eyesight testing for drivers over the age of 70, aimed at improving safety among older motorists.

The move comes against a sobering backdrop. Around four people lose their lives on UK roads every day, and one in six road deaths in 2023 involved drink driving. To tackle this, the government is exploring preventive measures such as alcohol interlock devices, along with enhanced powers to suspend licences of those suspected of drink or drug driving.

Vehicle safety is another major focus area. The strategy mandates 18 advanced safety technologies, including autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance, across new vehicles. Additionally, a new Road Safety Investigation Branch will be set up to analyse crash patterns using combined police and healthcare data.

With 22 European nations outperforming the UK in reducing road deaths over the past decade, the government has also formed a Road Safety Board, chaired by the Minister for Local Transport, to oversee and drive the strategy’s implementation.

