2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 to Launch in India With New Radar Tech

In a recent interview, Bipul Chandra, MD, Ducati India, stated that the company is looking forward to launching its entire revised BS-VI compliant lineup of motorcycles in the Indian market in the coming months. The Italian brand has just launched the updated Panigale V4, while the Diavel 1260, as well as the Multistrada V4, shall arrive later this month. And it is the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 that has piqued our interest, all thanks to its new radar tech.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 will be the first production motorcycle in the world to come with this kind of tech, featuring both front and rear radars that enables adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection. When the cruise control is activated, the front radar automatically detects the proximity of other vehicles on the road ahead, calculates the distance and time between itself and the vehicle travelling in the same direction and adjusts the speed of the bike accordingly by acting on the engine primarily, and then if needed, feathers the brakes. The system brings the bike up to the set cruising speed once the vehicle ahead moves out of the way. The new system can be activated and adjusted in terms of speed and distance through dedicated handlebar-mounted controls.

Meanwhile, the rear radar enables Ducati’s new blind-spot detection system which informs the rider of the presence of vehicles in areas that aren’t visible to the rider or on the rearview mirrors by using LEDs mounted on top of both mirrors. The LEDs warn the rider in two situations, the first being when a vehicle is about to enter or is in the blind spot when the system switches on the LED of the corresponding side letting the rider know of what's going on out of view. In the second situation, the LEDs work as a hazard warning for when the rider wants to change direction and turns on the indicator. When the indicator is activated, and if there is a vehicle that is already in or entering the blind spot on the same side, the system flashes the rear-view mirror mounted LEDs on the same side to inform the rider about the vehicle’s presence. Just like the front radar, the rear radar can be adjusted accordingly to the rider’s preferences.

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 is powered by a BS-VI complaint 1158cc V4 Granturismo engine, that churns out 172PS and 124Nm of peak power and torque figures. It’s mated to a 6-speed gearbox that comes with a bi-directional quickshifter. Though the new V4 engine doesn’t break the 200 PS barrier, it’s 1.2kg lighter and more compact than the previous L-twin motor seen on the Multistrada 1260.

