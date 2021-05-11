Ducati Streetfighter V4 India Launch Nears, New Teaser Released

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 will be launched in India soon. The Italian company has released a new teaser image on its Indian social media channels and also confirmed that its flagship naked motorcycle will be arriving in our market soon.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 was originally scheduled to be introduced in our country in 2020. However, the firm had to call things off and postpone the launch of the motorcycle to 2021 because of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re now finally getting some news about the arrival of the Streetfighter V4. Ducati India has released a new teaser image on its social media channels. While the image itself doesn’t say anything about the launch of the naked V4, the company has revealed in the caption that it will bring its flagship naked to India soon, although we still don’t have an exact launch date. Considering the current health situation in our nation caused by the second wave of the coronavirus, expect the launch event to be digital.

Powering the Ducati Streetfighter V4, as the name suggests, is a V4 engine. It's a 1103cc Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 liquid-cooled motor that has a rearward-rotating crankshaft. It is tuned to pump out a whopping 208hp of max power and 123Nm of peak torque making the Streetfighter V4 one of the most powerful naked motorcycles in the world.

To help riders tame this beast, Ducati has provided a bunch of advanced electronics. For example, there’s a 6-axis IMU, ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Power Launch (DPL), and more. The brakes on such a powerful motorcycle have to be top-notch; thus, Brembo. And since the Streetfighter V4 is capable of achieving insanely fast speeds within a matter of few seconds, it comes equipped with biplane wings that generate 28kg of downforce at 270km/h to provide the needed stability.

