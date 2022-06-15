Ducati Streetfighter V2 Gets a New Storm Green Colour

Ducati has introduced a new storm green colour option for the Streetfighter V2. It will be available at the dealerships from the next month.

The metallic green chosen by the Centro Stile Ducati enhances the clean, sharp and essential lines of the Streetfighter V2, reinforcing the unique character of the bike and its innate ability to attract attention. The matt finish is perfectly combined with the chromatic context of the mechanical parts, while the metallic grain creates a very evident play of contrasts on the different surfaces.

The engine of the Streetfighter V2 is the 955 cc Euro 5-compliant Superquadro, capable of delivering a maximum power of 153 hp at 10,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 101.4 Nm at 9,000 rpm. This engine is very elastic and proves to be not only usable and enjoyable on the road but also effective and excellent on the track, where it can be easily managed. Compared to the Panigale V2, the Streetfighter V2 has a shorter final ratio (15/45 vs 15/43) which guarantees greater torque to the wheel at road speeds while giving better engine responsiveness when re-opening the throttle.

The complete and modern electronic equipment that equips the Streetfighter V2 is inherited from the Panigale V2. The six-axis IMU inertial platform supervises all the electronic controls of the bike and measures its position in space in real-time, sending the information to the control units that manage the controls. The electronic package includes ABS Cornering (present on all bikes in the Ducati range and in this case in the EVO version), Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up / down (DQS) EVO 2, Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO.

The Streetfighter V2 in the new Storm Green colour scheme with black rims and red tags joins the sporty version in Ducati Red.