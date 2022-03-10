Ducati Scrambler Tribute 1100 PRO Goes on Sale in India

Luxury motorcycle brand, Ducati, has announced the launch of its Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO in India. It has been priced at INR 12,89,000 (Ex-showroom India). The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO is a special motorcycle that was created to pay homage to the history of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, and it features a unique “Giallo Ocra” livery with a black frame and subframe along with a brown seat.

The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO was created to pay homage to the history of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, fifty years after it was first introduced on a Ducati, in 1971 with the Ducati 750 GT. It pays tribute to the history of the Borgo Panigale company through the choice of a fascinating “Giallo Ocra” livery, a colour particularly in vogue at the time, which Ducati used on the twin-cylinder 450 Desmo Mono and 750 Sport of 1972. This tribute also recalls the 750 Supersport used by the Spaggiari team since 1975, which accompanied the start of the epic period of another great Ducati rider: Franco Uncini.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO adds further styling details to the celebratory livery such as the use of the iconic 1970s Ducati logo, designed by Giugiaro, black spoked wheels, circular rear-view mirrors, and brown seat with dedicated stitching, which elegantly complete the celebratory livery. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO is a motorcycle created for lovers of modern classic bikes and for fans of motorcycle history who are aware of the most important feats achieved by Ducati. From a technical point of view, the new Ducati Scrambler model has the characteristics of the Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO family, made up of enjoyable and powerful models, characterized by an iconic and at the same time, original design.

The "Land of Joy" 1100 range represents the best option for those who want to ride a motorcycle with an engine characterized by a generous torque, available from low revs, and experience even longer journeys in the company of a passenger in complete serenity, thanks to the large 15-litre steel fuel tank and comfortable dual seat.

The engine is the 1079 cc L-twin with desmodromic distribution and air cooling that produces 86 hp at 7,500 rpm and 90 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm.