Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Transformed Using Bolt-on Body Kit

For those of you who have been craving to do visual modifications to your Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled, there’s some good news. A new bolt-on body kit is available in the international markets that can transform your Ducati into a sportier and more desirable-looking machine.

A German company called Hookie Co has created this bolt-on kit that has been named as the Scorpion Moto Kit. It consists of several plug-and-play body panels and other parts which are designed in such a way that owners can fit them on their Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled motorcycles by themselves, perhaps, as a part of their DIY project. Since this is a bolt-on kit, there’s no need to perform any kind of modifications for installation.

The Scorpion Moto Kit consists of several body panels including a front fender, fuel tank extensions, rear cowls, and also a new LED headlamp. Hookie Co has created these parts with the use of 3D printing technology. They are said to be durable and flexible enough to sustain a sudden impact. Considering the off-road capabilities of the Desert Sled, chances of that happening are always present.

One of the best features of the Scorpion Moto Kit is the integration of LED lighting on the fuel tank panels. It enhances the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle giving it a unique look. Also, the LED headlamp kind of gels well with the silhouette and character of the Desert Sled.

Hookie Co calls the colour of the Scorpion Moto Kit as the Confident Purple. The German company plans to create more such bolt-on body kits for the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled in the future. They would most likely be limited editions and have different colour options including Ducati Red and/or Glossy Black.

