Ducati Multistrada V4 spotted testing in off-road conditions

Ducati continues to extensively test the new Multistrada V4. The KTM 1290 Super Adventure R rival has been spotted once again, however, this time it was undergoing testing in off-road conditions.

It can be seen in the Ducati Multistrada V4 spy shots that the ADV is running on dual-purpose tyres which implies that this is an off-road-biased model. There is some camouflage on the fuel tank, front end, and side panels of the motorcycle. Perhaps, Ducati is still trying to figure out the design or styling of these parts.

While this isn’t the first time when the Ducati Multistrada V4 has been spied testing, it is certainly the first time that it has been spotted testing in off-road conditions. The upcoming ADV would come with features such as full-LED lighting, fully-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, upswept exhaust, and frowning LED DRLs.

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 is also expected to feature radar-based rider assistance that would include collision warning and dynamic cruise control. Other electronics such as traction control, IMU, rider modes, would also be included. While there haven’t been any confirmed details regarding the new Multistrada’s engine, it is likely to be the same 1100cc 90-degree V4 motor that powers the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4. However, Ducati might tinker around with it to make it more suitable for the ADV.

Also Read: Near production-ready Ducati Multistrada V4 spotted sans camouflage

Regarding the Ducati Multistrada V4 launch, it is being said that the Italian company will unveil it globally at the Ducati World Premiere. The new motorcycle will then make its way to the American market sometime during the early next year, perhaps in Jan 2021. Since the Multistrada had seen a fair bit of fame here in India, we are quite optimistic about Ducati bringing the all-new Multistrada V4 in our country. However, we don’t know when. What do you guys think?