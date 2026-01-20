Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Unveiled, Limited Units Coming to India @ 77 Lakh!

Ducati has unveiled the Panigale V4 Tricolore, a limited-run collector’s superbike that celebrates Italian pride, racing legacy, and cutting-edge performance. Limited to just 1,000 numbered units globally, the Tricolore pays homage to the iconic 1984 Ducati 750 F1 and continues the tradition of Tricolore-liveried flagship Ducatis.

Based on the latest Panigale V4, the Tricolore wears a striking asymmetrical white, red, and green paint scheme designed by Drudi Performance and Centro Stile Ducati. The Italian tricolour is paired with a chequered-flag motif on the fairing, while race-style number plates add to its factory racer vibe. Beneath the skin, the seventh-generation Panigale V4 brings a revised chassis, integrated aerodynamics, and advanced electronics including Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) and Race eCBS.

For the first time, a Tricolore gets serious track-focused hardware. Highlights include five-spoke carbon-fibre wheels that cut unsprung mass, and the world’s first production Front Brake Pro system featuring massive 338.5 mm Brembo T-Drive discs with Hypure calipers—technology straight from WorldSBK. A dry clutch, adjustable billet aluminium footpegs, GPS module, and race kit parts further underline its circuit-ready intent.

Each bike features an Alcantara seat, race screen, bespoke dashboard animation, and an engraved steering plate with its unique number. Indian bookings are open, with very limited availability. Price: ₹77 lakh (ex-showroom).