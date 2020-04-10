205 horsepower limited edition Vyrus Alyen with Ducati engine revealed

10/04/2020 - 10:00 | ,  ,   | Utkarsh
  • https://www.facebook.com

Based in Rimini, Italy, Vyrus is a custom motorcycle manufacturer that is renowned for making extraordinary and exquisite motorcycles. It has been in this business for over 30 years. Its latest build is a 205 horsepower limited edition Vyrus Alyen.

Vyrus Alyen Front
Featuring a sharp body panels and an odd yet attractive design, the Vyrus Alyen is something that we haven’t seen before.

Just like Vyrus’ other builds, the Alyen is unique in its own way. With its sharp body panels and odd yet attractive design, it is something that we haven’t seen before. It looks very futuristic and has a totally different aura.

Whether it is the carbon-fibre body panels or the push-rod type suspension, the predator-like front end or the chiselled tail section, the hydraulic wired steering system or the lightweight magnesium frame, each and every component of the Vyrus Alyen put us in awe. It is indeed a very futuristic motorcycle which seems to be lightyears ahead of us.

What does remind us of our current time is Alyen’s engine. It is a 1285 cc L-Twin, water-cooled powerplant from the Ducati 1299 Panigale which produces 205 HP at 10,500 rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Vyrus Alyen Specs

AspectSpecifications
Engine typeDucati, 4-stroke, 2-cylinders, L-shaped, 90° Desmo drive
Bore / Stroke116 mm / 70.8 mm
Displacement1285 cc
Compression ratio11.3 : 1
Cooling systemWater-cooled
Max power205 HP at 10,500 rpm
Gearbox6-speed
Fuel injectionElectronic injection

Vyrus Alyen Rear Three Quarter
The Vyrus Alyen uses the 1285 cc L-Twin engine of the Ducati 1299 Panigale.

Also Read: 2020 Ducati Diavel 1260 and Diavel 1260 S get new colour options

Vyrus hasn’t revealed the entire spec sheet of the Alyen yet. The Italian company has also not disclosed the total units of Alyen that it will make. As for the pricing, considering that Vyrus’ motorcycles usually have a starting price of around INR 45 lakh, the Alyen would carry a price tag well beyond that figure. Chances of spotting the Vyrus Alyen in India are next to none.

For more such interesting two-wheeler stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

Vyrus Alyen - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest