205 horsepower limited edition Vyrus Alyen with Ducati engine revealed

Based in Rimini, Italy, Vyrus is a custom motorcycle manufacturer that is renowned for making extraordinary and exquisite motorcycles. It has been in this business for over 30 years. Its latest build is a 205 horsepower limited edition Vyrus Alyen.

Just like Vyrus’ other builds, the Alyen is unique in its own way. With its sharp body panels and odd yet attractive design, it is something that we haven’t seen before. It looks very futuristic and has a totally different aura.

Whether it is the carbon-fibre body panels or the push-rod type suspension, the predator-like front end or the chiselled tail section, the hydraulic wired steering system or the lightweight magnesium frame, each and every component of the Vyrus Alyen put us in awe. It is indeed a very futuristic motorcycle which seems to be lightyears ahead of us.

What does remind us of our current time is Alyen’s engine. It is a 1285 cc L-Twin, water-cooled powerplant from the Ducati 1299 Panigale which produces 205 HP at 10,500 rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Vyrus Alyen Specs

Aspect Specifications Engine type Ducati, 4-stroke, 2-cylinders, L-shaped, 90° Desmo drive Bore / Stroke 116 mm / 70.8 mm Displacement 1285 cc Compression ratio 11.3 : 1 Cooling system Water-cooled Max power 205 HP at 10,500 rpm Gearbox 6-speed Fuel injection Electronic injection

Vyrus hasn’t revealed the entire spec sheet of the Alyen yet. The Italian company has also not disclosed the total units of Alyen that it will make. As for the pricing, considering that Vyrus’ motorcycles usually have a starting price of around INR 45 lakh, the Alyen would carry a price tag well beyond that figure. Chances of spotting the Vyrus Alyen in India are next to none.

