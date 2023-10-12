Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Launched in India in 2 Colours

Ducati has launched the Multistrada V4 Rally in India. The new motorcycle with a 30L fuel tank is available in 2 colours - Red and Black priced at Rs 29.72 lakh and Rs 30.02 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

With the Multistrada V4 “Rally”, Ducati takes the globetrotter spirit of the Multistrada V4 to an even higher level, thanks to improved comfort for rider and passenger, a greater range, and a more pronounced off-road aptitude. The result is a motorcycle that is in its element on dirt roads as well as in modern metropolises: the perfect choice for those who want to reach any destination with maximum comfort and safety, without sacrificing the typical Ducati riding emotion. As with the entire Multistrada V4 family, performance (170 hp), reliability and maintenance costs (Intervals every 60,000 km and Oil Service every 15,000 km/24 months) are excellent.

Ducati Multistrada family continues to be a benchmark from a technological and safety point of view with the Rally model. The Multistrada V4 was the first motorcycle in the world equipped with a front and rear radar system to support the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), which make riding less tiring on long road sections, and Blind Spot Detection (BSD), which signals the presence of vehicles approaching in the blind corner of the mirrors.

The 6.5-inch TFT colour dashboard offers map navigation features thanks to the Ducati Connect application, which supports the use of a mobile phone to answer calls or listen to music, using a helmet equipped with an intercom system.

At chassis level, the Multistrada V4 Rally continues with the monocoque aluminium frame, light and compact, with a double-sided swingarm shell-cast in aluminium. The Multistrada V4 Rally is offered exclusively with tubeless spoke rims, redesigned, and lightened to improve its dynamic qualities.