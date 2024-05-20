Daimler Truck, Volvo Group to Create JV for Software-Defined Vehicle Platform

Daimler Truck and Volvo Group are set to lead the digital transformation of heavy-duty commercial vehicles by forming a joint venture focused on developing a software-defined vehicle platform. This collaboration aims to create a standardized hardware and software foundation for future commercial vehicles, enhancing digital capabilities and customer experiences.

The joint venture, which will be equally owned by both companies, will operate independently while Daimler Truck and Volvo Group continue to compete in other business areas. This initiative underscores the importance of cooperation in digital technology development, especially in the context of significant investments in CO2-neutral drive technologies.

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, the new entity will leverage existing assets from both companies. The goal is to establish an industry-standard truck operating system that can be offered to other OEMs, providing a common developer platform for building unique software features.

Despite the collaboration, Daimler Truck and Volvo Group will maintain distinct product offerings and digital solutions. Each company will deliver its own end-user applications, ensuring differentiated digital features for their customers.

The preliminary agreement is non-binding, with a final agreement expected within the year and the transaction anticipated to close in Q1 2025, pending regulatory approvals.