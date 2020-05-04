This custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a badass bobber

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has created quite a fan base in a short period. Apart from the fact that it’s an amazing motorcycle, another reason behind its popularity is that it acts as a great base for customisation. Neev Motorcycles has built a custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which is a complete badass bobber.

Based in the capital of India, Neev (as in foundation) Motorcycles works mostly on choppers, cafe racers, and bobbers. Its latest creation is a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 bobber which it has named ‘Tamraj’, which means ‘the King of Darkness’.

Neev Motorcycles has used various customised parts to ensure that the Tamraj gets a lot of attention. The most prominent feature of this modified Interceptor 650 is the wide 5-inch (127 mm) tube-type tyres wrapped on 16-inch spoke wheels. Combine them with the short front and rear fenders and the overall appearance of the motorcycle changes completely.

This custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been given a total blacked-out treatment which justifies its name. The chrome header pipes have been left stock to add some contrast. The custom fuel tank top cover is a nice touch. Neev Motorcycles has also added a custom-built black leather seat that goes perfectly with the bike’s bobber look. Some of the other custom parts include LED headlight and taillight, mirrors, handlebar, belly pan, CNC triple tree and front suspension covers.

Lastly, to give the custom motorcycle a suitable exhaust note, a pair of aftermarket free-flow slip-on exhausts has been installed. There are no changes to the engine or cycle parts. The renderings don’t tell the full story but we’re confident that the modified bike would look great.

Neev Motorcycles is charging INR 1.90 lakh to convert the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 into a Tamraj. The duration for the entire process is 2-3 months.

