Custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 by BAAK is a gorgeous 50’s bike [Video]

French creative workshop BAAK has created a custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which is inspired by the aesthetics of the 50’s. Called the Gallinella, this custom build was introduced at the Wheels & Waves Festival in Biarritz in 2019.

BAAK is a French creative motorcycle and parts workshop that specialises in customising Triumph, Moto Guzzi, Royal Enfield and BMW Motorrad bikes. For the custom Interceptor 650 project, it collaborated with the Chennai-based motorcycle maker. The idea behind the inception of the Gallinella was to create a build that diverts away from the current stripping-down trend in the custom motorcycle world.

The Gallinella has elegant handbuilt parts whose manufacturing requires exceptional skills. For example, the aluminium bathtub rear fairing or rear cowl is handbuilt. It is a masterpiece which gives this custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 a very unique style. Undoubtedly, it is also one of the most attractive features of the Gallinella.

BAAK has used numerous custom parts to give Gallinella looks of the 50's. There’s a classic round headlight with an integrated speedometer. This means that the stock dual-pod semi-digital instrument cluster of the Interceptor 650 has been discarded. The black fork gaiters in this build are made up of leather. Then there’s the stainless steel front fender.

We are amused by the custom handlebar of the Gallinella. It is a single-piece tubular type handlebar with aluminium mounts. Its ends kind of bend towards the rider offering a more relaxed riding posture. It also adds to the bike’s 50’s aesthetics. The handlebar has custom 3-button controls. The flat leather seat adds to the comfort as well as the styling of the motorcycle. The custom subframe and the small taillight complete the old-school visual appeal.

The engine of the custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been kept stock. It's a 648 cc parallel-twin unit that produces 47 PS and 52 Nm of torque and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. However, BAAK did replace the bulky stock exhausts with short and lightweight aluminium units. To give the final touches to the Gallinella, BAAK used a very retro yet very attractive paint scheme.

From the first paper sketches of this custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to the final road test of the bike, it took BAAK almost a year. Well, as they say, good things take time. And wouldn’t you agree that the Gallinella is indeed one of the finest custom Interceptor 650 bikes out there?

