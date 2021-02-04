Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Turned into Thoroughbred Racer!

Goblin Works’ Anthony Partridge, the man behind Partridge Design in the UK, got his hands on a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. He then worked his magic to transform the motorcycle into a thoroughbred racer. The final product is jaw-dropping. If it hasn’t been for the engine, we wouldn’t be able to recognise that it is a 650 Twin.

As you can see, the motorcycle has been totally revamped. It features carbon-fibre bodywork to keep the weight as low as possible. Our favourite component is the custom fuel tank with a Racefit cap. It’s gorgeous. To accommodate the Ohlins TTX GP Pro shock at the rear, a custom swingarm has been fabricated. The wheels are, of course, changed as well. Just like the body panels, they, too, are made up of carbon-fibre and sourced from BST. Wrapped around the beautiful wheels are Dunlop Sportmax GPA tyres. Since the rear tyre is wider than the stock, the frame has been worked upon to make room to offset the front sprocket.

Also Read: This Custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is Inspired by Fighter Jet MIG-21

For the engine, a big bore kit from S&S Cycle has been used. It bumps up the displacement from 650cc to 750cc. There’s also a handmade exhaust, foam air filters, and Power Commander installed on this motorcycle. The braking system comprises of Galfer discs, Venhill brake lines, Magura front master cylinder, and Brembo race calipers. A Magura hydraulic clutch is also a part of this custom build.

The modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 also features Rizoma clip-on handlebars, rear sets, mirrors, and indicators. The instrument cluster has been sourced from Motogadget. The switchgear is from Reese Racing whereas the stock battery has been replaced by a lithium-ion unit from Antigravity.

While no engine output figures or performance numbers have been shared, we are pretty confident that this modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 would be much faster than the stock bike.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: BikeExif]