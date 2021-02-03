Citroen C5 Aircross Variant-Wise Features List Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Citroen unveiled the India-spec C5 Aircross on February 1 in India, ahead of its launch sometime in March. The C5 Aircross will be the French carmaker's first product in India and it will be locally assembled at the company's plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. Citroen revealed that the C5 Aircross will be available in two trims in India - Feel and Shine. The base Feel trim will already come very well loaded with features with the top-spec Shine trim only adding a few more features. Here's what you will find in each trim of the C5 Aircross:
Citroen C5 Aircross Feel :
Exterior Features
- Black Upper grille
- Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs
- Auto headlamps and wipers
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Front and rear fog lamps
- LED Tail Lamps
- Integrated Spoiler
Interior Features
- 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 12.3-inch digital instrument screen
- Grained leather/cloth upholstery
- Powered driver’s seat
- 6-way adjustable front passenger seat
- Keyless entry and go
- Dual-zone climate control
- Cruise control
- Electronic parking brake
- Power folding and heated wing mirrors
- Hands-free parking
- Auto dimming inside rear view mirror
- Three independent rear seats with slide, recline and folding function.
- Puddle lamps
- Tyre pressure monitor
- Drive modes and traction modes
- 6 airbags
- ESP
- Traction control
- Hill-descent control and hill-start assist
- Rear view camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
Also Read : Citroen Sub-Compact SUV To Launch By Diwali 2021 Kickstarting C-Cubed Programme
Citroen C5 Aircross Shine :
In addition to all the features on the Feel trim, the Shine trim only gets a few more. So don’t expect a massive price jump compared to the variant below it.
- Panoramic sunroof
- LED headlamps
- Hands-free tailgate opening
The Citroen C5 Aircross will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine as standard on both the variants. The 1997 cc, the four-cylinder oil burner has been tuned to produce 174 bhp at 3750 rpm, and it develops a peak torque of 400 Nm at 2000 rpm. This engine will come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard and Citroen claims the C5 Aircross will offer a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl.
In terms of dimensions, the C5 Aircross measures 4,500 mm in length, 2,099 mm in width and 1,710 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,730mm and will come in a 5-seater configuration only. Citroen has also revealed that the C5 Aircross has a luggage capacity of 580-litres with all the seats up and slid back. It can be increased by 72-litres by sliding the rear seats forward. The rear seats can also be folded entirely to take luggage capacity up to 1,630 litres. The top-spec Shine trim also gets hands-free electric tailgate function.
For its color options , the C5 Aircross will be available in four single-tone shades - Pearl White, Cumulus Grey, Tijuca Blue, and Perla Nera Black - with the former three also being offered with a dual-tone black roof option, bringing the total to seven color options. The launch of the Citroen C5 Aircross is expected sometime in March 2021, when it will rival other premium mid-size SUVs like the Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq and the Hyundai Tuscon.
Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Citroen updates and other four-wheeler news