Citroen C5 Aircross Launched, Hyundai Tucson BEWARE!

After a lot of anticipation and waiting, Citroen have finally launched their very first product in the Indian market. Available in two trim levels - Feel and Shine - the Citroen C5 Aircross has been launched in India with prices starting from INR 29.90 lakh for the Feel trim, going up to INR 31.90 lakh for the Shine Trim (ex-showroom, Delhi). The C5 Aircross comes to India via the CKD route and is being locally assembled at the company's plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. Let's take a detailed look at the Citroen C5 Aircross is all about.

Citroen C5 Aircross - Exterior Styling

The Citroen C5 Aircross is quite an unique looking SUV with a crossover-like silhouette and is quite distinctly French. Citroen's quirky design language is something very fresh for the Indian market and it will certainly stand out in the sea of SUVs in our country. The C5 Aircross gets a twin-slat grille design that is flanked by LED DRLs on either side along with dual beam headlamps on the bumper below.

The overall design of the SUV is quite rounded but at the rear, it gets an upright tail gate with split LED tail lamps. It looks particularly very attractive from the rear quarter due to its pronounced haunches and the stylish chrome element around the window line near the C-Pillar. The C5 Aircross comes with heavy body cladding all around and the quirky silver accents in profile and on the front bumper give it a distinctive look. The stylish dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels also help the design.

For its color options , the C5 Aircross will be available in four single-tone shades - Pearl White, Cumulus Grey, Tijuca Blue, and Perla Nera Black - with the former three also being offered with a dual-tone black roof option, bringing the total to seven color options. The dual-tone paint variants on the Feel trim has been priced at INR 30.40 lakh (ex-showroom). On the Shine trim, both monotone and dual-tone variants are priced similarly at INR 31.90 lakh.

Citroen C5 Aircross - Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the C5 Aircross measures 4,500 mm in length, 2,099 mm in width and 1,710 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,730mm and will come in a 5-seater configuration only. Citroen has also revealed that the C5 Aircross has a luggage capacity of 580-litres with all the seats up and slid back. It can be increased by 72-litres by sliding the rear seats forward. The rear seats can also be folded entirely to take luggage capacity up to 1,630 litres.

Citroen C5 Aircross - Interior Design

The quirky and premium design theme continues on the inside as well. The interior design is again very quirky and fresh, something Indian customers would really appreciate. The split design theme can even be noted on the split AC vents and you can also notice cube-shaped design elements all over the cabin - in the door handles, on the steering wheel mounted controls as well as several trim elements.

An 8-inch touchscreen takes center stage on the dashboard with two stacks of buttons arranged very neatly below it. The center console gets a clean, uncluttered look with a short stubby gear lever and rotary dial to select the various drive modes. The C5 Aircross is obviously a premium vehicle and quality of materials and fit and finish levels are certainly pretty good.

Citroen C5 Aircross - Features and Equipment

Available in two trims, the base Feel trim itself comes fully loaded with all the bells and whistles. Some of the exterior features include halogen headlamps withy LED DRLs, auto headlamps and wipers, front and rear fog lamps, LED tail lamps and an integrated spoiler.

Interior features on the Feel trim include an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12.3-inch digital instrument screen, grained leather/cloth upholstery, powered driver’s seat, 6-way adjustable front passenger seat, keyless entry and go, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, electronic parking brake, hands-free parking, three independent rear seats with slide, recline and folding function , tyre pressure monitor, drive modes and traction modes.

Safety features on the C5 Aircross include 6 airbags, ESP, traction control, hill-descent control and hill-start assist, rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors. The top-spec Shine just adds the following features over the Feel trim - panoramic sunroof, full-LED headlamps and hands-free tailgate opening.

Citroen C5 Aircross - Engine and Technical Details

The Citroen C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine as standard on both the variants. The 1997 cc, the four-cylinder oil burner has been tuned to produce 177 hp at 3750 rpm, and it develops a peak torque of 400 Nm at 2000 rpm. This engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard and Citroen claims the C5 Aircross will offer a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl.

This gearbox features a shift-by-wire system, which means there's no mechanical link between the gear lever and the transmission. The system is said to aid fuel efficiency and provide a smoother ride. The engine will also feature idle start-stop tech to further aid fuel-efficiency.

The C5 Aircross comes with what Citroen calls a Progressive Hydraulic Cushion equipped suspension system. The system essentially irons out bumps and dips on the road and delivers a suppler ride quality to the occupants on the inside. Thanks to its suspension system, the ride quality on the C5 Aircross is really class leading, and Citroen is betting high on it. The C5 Aircross also features a terrain management software which is called the Grip Control System. It effectively alters drive to the wheels depending on the drive mode selected. It is only a front-wheel drive crossover.

Citroen C5 Aircross - Retail and Rivals

The C5 Aircross will be retailed through Citroen's La Maison dealership network. 'La Maison Citroen' in French literally means the 'The Home of Citroen'. The concept showroom aims at providing the customer with what Citroen likes to call a seamless “phygital” retail experience through a number of digital touchpoints. Citroen has opened 10 La Maison dealerships in the following cities - Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Kochi, and Gurugram. The C5 Aircross rivals the likes of the Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq and the Hyundai Tuscon in India.

