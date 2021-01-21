As Citroen is nearing the debut of the C5 Aircross in India, the French carmaker has now setup its first showroom in India. Citroen's first showroom in India is based on the brand's global “La Maison Citroen” concept that debuted in 2017. These La Maison Citroen showroom are now spread over 100 locations around the world and aim to make car buying an engaging and digitally immersive experience. In India, Citroen’s first showroom is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Citroen says the "La Maison Citroen" experience has been curated to offer Indian customers a technologically rich, informative and immersive involvement.

'La Maison Citroen' in French literally means the 'The Home of Citroen'. The concept showroom aims at providing customer what Citroen likes of call a seamless “phygital” retail experience through a number of digital touch points. These showrooms will feature a 3D configurator, giant screens and even vintage Citroen models. The showrooms will span over an area of 4,000 sq ft and will also have an aftersales service workshop and test-drive fleet once the C5 Aircross is launched. Citroen plans to expand its dealership network in the country to 10 dealerships on 10 cities ahead of the launch of their first car.

Speaking on the debut of 'La Maison Citroen' in India, Roland Bouchara, Senior VP, Sales and Marketing, Citroen India said,

“The showroom will have numerous screens, debuting the ATAWADAC (AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent) and Phygital ecosystems in India, allowing customers to explore and sample the Citroen brand, products and services seamlessly. This includes not just the cars but also merchandise as well as vehicle customisation. “La Maison Citroën” is a global retail concept that has gained much repute and praise from happy Citroën customers worldwide.”

The Citroen C5 Aircross is all set for a debut on February 1, 2021 and will eventually go on sale sometime in March. Being a CKD model, the Citroen C5 Aircross will be sold with a sole engine option in India. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 177hp and 400Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes. It is however interesting to note that going further, Citroen will not be using diesel engines for their mass market, made-in-India cars.

While there are no official reports, Citroen is likely to retail just one, fully-loaded variant of the C5 Aircross. Citroen's first product for India will also not be so affordable. On account of being a CKD, it will be priced at a premium and we expect prices to start from around INR 25 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch of the Citroen C5 Aircross is expected sometime in March 2021, when it will rival other premium mid-size SUVs like the Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq and the Hyundai Tuscon.

