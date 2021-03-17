Citroen C5 Aircross Will Be On Sale In India From April 7, 2021

Citroen opened bookings for the C5 Aircross in India earlier this month. Now, the French carmaker has announced their first product in India will go on sale from April 7, 2021. Bookings for the Citroen C5 Aircross are currently ongoing for a token amount of INR 50,000. You can book the C5 Aircross at either any of Citroen's La Maison dealerships or via the Citroen India website. Customers booking the vehicle before April 6, 2021 will also be eligible for a complementary 5 year/50,000km maintenance package. The free maintenance package will cover replacement of parts specified in the servicing schedule of the vehicle.

The C5 Aircross is already being locally assembled at the company's plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. It will be available in two trims - Feel and Shine. The base Feel trim already comes very well loaded with features, with the top-spec Shine trim only adding a few more. Some of the highlight features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display, panoramic sunroof, foot-operated electric tailgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, mood lighting, and three individually adjustable reclining and modular rear seats.

In terms of dimensions, the C5 Aircross measures 4,500 mm in length, 2,099 mm in width and 1,710 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,730mm and will come in a 5-seater configuration only. The C5 Aircross is a very unique looking crossover-ish SUV that stands out for its design in the sea of SUVs in the Indian market. The twin-slat Citroen grille, dual beam LED headlamps with LED DRLs, stylish dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels and the body cladding all around with colored accents give the C5 Aircross a very stylish stance.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine as standard on both the variants. The 1997 cc, the four-cylinder oil burner has been tuned to produce 177 bhp at 3750 rpm, and it develops a peak torque of 400 Nm at 2000 rpm. This engine will come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard and Citroen claims the C5 Aircross will offer a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl. The C5 Aircross has a luggage capacity of 580-litres with all the seats up and slid back. It can be increased by 72-litres by sliding the rear seats forward. The rear seats can also be folded entirely to take luggage capacity up to 1,630 litres.

For its color options , the C5 Aircross will be available in four single-tone shades - Pearl White, Cumulus Grey, Tijuca Blue, and Perla Nera Black - with the former three also being offered with a dual-tone black roof option, bringing the total to seven color options. When launched, it will rival other premium mid-size SUVs like the Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq and the Hyundai Tuscon. Prices expected to start around the INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

